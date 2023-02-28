Play Brightcove video

The Prime Minister has told UTV he "passionately" believes his new post-Brexit deal is "the right thing" for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak said that's what's "most important" for him as Prime Minister.

He was speaking as he visited Northern Ireland on Tuesday to promote the trade agreement reached by the UK and EU.

"It delivers on all the things people have asked of us," Rishi Sunak said of the Windsor Framework.

"It makes sure trade can flow freely within the UK, it protects Northern Ireland's place in our union, it safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland.

"That's why I believe it's the right thing for everyone here."

The framework removes the Northern Ireland Protocol's barriers on trade across the Irish Sea and hands a "veto" to politicians in Stormont on EU law.

Rishi Sunak said this 'Stormont brake' should not be used for "trivial things".

He added: "It should be used for significant things because it's very powerful, but when it is triggered ... it'll be the UK Government that has the veto.

"What we've said very clearly is our expectation is that we would use that veto, and we want to codify that dialogue with the parties in Northern Ireland, we want to sit down and have that conversation with them, and say 'how can we codify to give you the reassurance that in that situation, the UK Government would use the veto as you would expect them to?'

"That's exactly the kind of dialogue we should be having and that's why I'm keen to have those talks - and hopefully have those talks with an Executive that is back up and running in due course, because the 'Stormont brake' is wonderful, but it can only be used by an institution that is up and running and that's why that is an important step on this journey."

The DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, says his party will "take our time to study" the Windsor Framework deal.

Other local party leaders have urged the DUP to reach a swift conclusion to unlock the power-sharing impasse at Stormont.

Asked if he would go ahead with the deal without the DUP, the Prime Minister said: "I'm focused on doing the right thing for people here in Northern Ireland, that's what we're going to deliver.

"This agreement delivers for them - it delivers on all the concerns they've raised with me and I will continue to have dialogue with all the parties in Northern Ireland and I hope we can move positively forward together."

