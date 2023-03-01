Three men have been injured during an fight involving knives and other weapons.

It took place in Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh on Tuesday night.

It left the men - aged 36, 39 and 45 - with head injuries and lacerations.

Windows at the property were also smashed.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody.

Anyone in the Mill Line area at around 8.20pm last night who witnessed the event is asked to contact police in Enniskillen on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.