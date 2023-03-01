There have been calls to halt the proposed closure of a rural primary school in Co Fermanagh.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) has submitted a proposal recommending the closure of St. Mary's Primary School, Fivemiletown in August.

However campaigners claim there is "increasing anger within the Fivemiletown community" that the CCMS refuses to withdraw their proposals.

The Bishop of Clogher, Liam Duffy, as well as the local parish priest, Fr Brendan Gallagher, have publicly expressed their support for the campaign.

Fr Gallagher said: “St Mary’s in Fivemiletown is at the heart of our parish community, and is central to the survival of our parish church into the future."

He continued: "I am appealing directly to those responsible for this proposal to withdraw it, and engage with us on how we can support all of the children of Fivemiletown to grow and learn within their local community.”

The CCMS has previously outlined their case for closing the school through the Education Authority (EA).

They said that with only 42 children, St Mary's is not sustainable and added that its enrolment has remained below the sustainability minimum over the last 10 years.

In a statement, a CCMS spokesperson says it "understands that the possible closure of a small school can be challenging and does not progress any such proposal lightly."

They continued: "CCMS has engaged with St Mary’s Primary School Board of Governors, staff, and school community on potential options for sustainable provision in the area.

"Further to discussions with Bishop Duffy, on behalf of the St. Michael’s Educational Trust, trustee of the school, CCMS has confirmed with the school that it will continue to explore any sustainable option for St Mary’s Primary School during the current statutory objection period.

"CCMS would encourage everyone within the school community to continue to engage with the statutory consultation process."

They concluded: "Any decision on the proposal will be made by the Education Minister/Permanent Secretary, who is responsible for approving any proposed change to a school."

There is cross-community support from local political representatives for the school to remain open.

Colm Gildernew MLA added: “There has been a steady increase of enrolment at St. Mary’s over the last number of years, with many new families moving into the area.

"Fivemiletown has also experienced a spike in housing demand over the last 3 years, with as many as 381 housing units being built and 717 others waiting to reach completion."

The Sinn Féin politician added: "St. Mary’s is small but, given the opportunity, it can also be successful and sustainable."

While the DUP's Deborah Erskine said: “Fivemiletown is a close-knit community with good community relations.

"The proposed closure of St Mary’s Primary School, will be detrimental on the progress to build upon improving community relationships and destroy the fantastic shared learning opportunities linked with the Controlled Schools nearby.

She added: It seems unreasonable that this proposal was put forward given how the school has continued to grow and go from strength to strength in recent years."

Campaigners have said they plan to organise a number of events to gather further support in the near future.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.