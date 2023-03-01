Play Brightcove video

A UUP councillor has hit out after a knife fight broke out close to school grounds in Co Fermanagh.

The fight broke out in Derrygonnelly on Tuesday night.

The attack left three men aged 36, 39 and 45 with head injuries and lacerations, while windows at the property were also smashed.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in custody.

Omagh and Fermanagh District Councillor Alex Baird said: "Derrygonnelly is a small rural village, where community relations are excellent. For something like this to happen, it's certainly out of the usual.

He added: "This incident last night happened in close proximity to the controlled primary school... and young kids going to school this morning seeing the sign road closed. It's just not normal to them".

Anyone who was in the Mill Line area at around 8.20pm last night who witnessed the event is asked to contact police in Enniskillen on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.