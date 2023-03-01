Play Brightcove video

Dog owners in Mid Ulster have been warned to be vigilant after a fourth pet died in a suspected poisoning at the weekend.

Police had previously confirmed that they were investigating reported incidents in the Drumcairn Forest area but the latest death at the side of a road in Killeen, a few miles away, has left residents worried about their pets’ safety.

The first three dogs reportedly died after being taken for a walk in the Forest just outside Stewartstown two weeks ago.

Some locals claimed at that time that sausages had been soaked in antifreeze and deliberately placed on the land.

Now, the death of another dog in Killeen just a few miles away has spooked dog owners further and they’re very worried about taking their pets out for walks.

Olivia Duke has two dogs, Humphrey and Daisy. She said: “ I'm afraid to take them out, really, because I don't want them to get poisoned. I won’t even walk them to Washing Bay, down the road. I know there hasn’t been any poisoning down there but it is a big concern.

Olivia said she is afraid too when the dogs are in her garden in case something is thrown into it which could harm her pets.

The chairman of the Killeen Community Residents Group, Kevin O’Neill advised people to be vigilant when out with their four-legged friends. He said: “A lot of people are very, very concerned. They're afraid of the dogs picking up stuff and bringing it into the house and maybe their children picking it up”.

There's no evidence to suggest the incidents were deliberate attempts to kill the pets. Foxes or other wildlife could have been the targets.

Two Mid Ulster District Councillors have been taking an interest in the incidents of suspected poisoning, The SDLP’s Malachy Quinn and Independent, Dan Kerr.

“Last week, we found a sheep's heart that had been laced with poison,” said Councillor Quinn “Unfortunately foxes and a domestic cat were killed after ingesting that. Whatever it is, it’s illegal and has to stop. It's something that has residents very worried, not just here in Killeen, but right across the area”.

Councillor Kerr added: “I'm not sure what the motivation is behind the dog poisons, but whatever it is it doesn't do any good or achieve anything positive. It needs to stop.”

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster Council said it had forwarded any reports of suspected dog poisonings to the PSNI and Animal Welfare.

“If anyone has any concerns about their dog having been poisoned, they should report it to the western area animal welfare team, which covers the Mid Ulster, Fermanagh & Omagh, and Derry City & Strabane Council areas, on 028 8225 6226”.

