The Belfast Giants secured back to back Challenge Cup wins after defeating the Fife Flyers 9-3 at the SSE Arena.

The game played out largely as expected with the Elite Ice Hockey League leaders holding a perfect 8-0 record against their Scottish rivals this year.

The win is the fourth Challenge Cup success of Adam Keefe's reign as manager.

The Giants rushed into a 3-0 lead at the end of the the first period thanks to goals from David Goodwin, Donovan Neuls and Steven Owre.

Goals from Matthew McLeod and Ben Lake saw the league champions finish the second period 5-2 ahead.

Ciaran Long, Mark Cooper, Grant Cooper and David Gilbert rounded off the scoring in the third period in an emphatic win at the SSE arena.

