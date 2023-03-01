A 71-year-old man, arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been released following questioning.

Two men, one aged 33, and one aged 57, who were arrested earlier on Wednesday 1 March, under the Terrorism Act, remain in police custody at this time.It comes as police have revisited the scene of the shooting in Omagh a week after the attack.

Earlier this week, police released CCTV footage of the car used by those behind the attack on Mr Caldwell.

The footage shows the car, which was later abandoned and burnt-out, leaving the sports complex after the shooting.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Today, 1 March, is one week on since this horrific attack took place. It was last Wednesday night, around 8pm, that John was shot by two gunmen, as he packed up after coaching a youth football team.

“We will work relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice and tonight our officers have revisited the scene.

"We’ve been handing out appeal leaflets. We’ve been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers, and have carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries.

DCI Corrigan added: “John remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. The past week has been sheer torment for John’s loving family, and indeed his extensive circle of friends and colleagues".

An a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers has been offered to anyone who comes forward with information which leads to an arrest or conviction.Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1

