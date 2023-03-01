Police are continuing to question two men over the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Omagh.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been fighting for his life in hospital since he was shot in front of his young son in Co Tyrone last week.

Detectives have been granted additional time to question the 47-year-old and 71-year-old over the shooting. The pensioner can be held until Wednesday at 10pm and the other man until 10pm on Thursday.

Both men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Four other men - aged 22, 38, 43 and 45 - who had previously been arrested and questioned have since been released.

On Monday, police revealed there were at least 10 shots fired outside the sports complex in the Co Tyrone town on Wednesday 22 February with two hitting vehicles in the area. They said the shooters had been planning the attack for weeks.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder.

Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.