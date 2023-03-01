Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have made two further arrests.

Mr Caldwell was shot a number of time on Wednesday 22 February at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh.

The New IRA are believed to have been behind the attack.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 57-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on Wednesday.

Both were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning. Two men, aged 47 and 71, also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody. Police have until 10pm to question the pensioner and can question the younger man until 10pm on Thursday.

