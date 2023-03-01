Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has your local headlines on Wednesday 01 March.

> Men released in police attempted murder probe

Police have released four men arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Omagh.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot outside a sports complex in the Co Tyrone town a week ago.

The men released on Tuesday evening are aged 22, 38, 43 and 45.

Meanwhile, police have been granted further time to question two other men, aged 47 and 71.

A reward of up to £20,000 is also being offered by the Crimestoppers charity.

> X-ray scanners to help in fight against illegal drugs in prisons

X-ray body scanners are to be rolled out at prisons across Northern Ireland.

The devices have been described as a 'game changer' in the crack down against illegal drugs being brought into prisons.

Maghaberry Prison will be the first site to use the new kit with Hydebank and Magilligan to introduce the machines before the end of the month.

> Sunak's Brexit deal 'as good as it's going to get', minister tells DUP

The Prime Minister has told MPs to give the DUP "time and space" to consider his Brexit deal .

Rishi Suank said he was "confident" they would back it.

Mr Sunak was speaking after a visit to Northern Ireland yesterday.

> NI consumer confidence slowly rising

Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland rose slightly towards the end of last year, but the overall trend remains low due to the increased cost of living.

According to Danske Bank, around 36% of respondents put increased confidence down to how society has adjusted to living with Covid-19.

> Northern Ireland celebrates bumper year for barn owls

And its good news for the barn owl population in Northern Ireland.

Ulster Wildlife recorded a 500% increase in the number of chicks born last year.

A total of 24 hatched at two sites in County Down.

In 2021, a wet spring along with a very hot summer had a detrimental impact on the birds and resulted in a poor breeding season.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.