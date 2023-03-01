Play Brightcove video

The Irish Football Association is planning to expand Windsor Park in order to host games at the 2028 European Championships, UTV understands.

Currently Casement Park in Belfast has been proposed to host games as part of a joint Euro 2028 bid by the UK and Republic of Ireland football associations.

However, there are question marks over the development of the much-delayed project to transform the derelict home of Antrim GAA in west Belfast.

To host a game at the tournament European football's governing body Uefa requires stadia to have a minimum capacity of 30,000.

Redevelopment work to increase the capacity of Casement Park to more than 34,000 has been approved and is due to start this year.

However, there is a doubt work will begin this year as funding is required from the dormant Stormont Executive.

Casement Park, should it be built, would be the only stadium in Northern Ireland capable of hosting a game as per the organiser's requirements.

UTV understands the IFA is exploring plans to expand the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Windsor, which is also home to Irish League outfit Linfield holds 18,000. It would need another 12,000 seats to be able to host a game.

Sources told UTV a plan is "fairly-well developed" and like any organisation of its kind, "it is always a good idea to have a plan B".

There have been 14 stadiums longlisted to host games as part of the joint UK and Ireland bid.

The football associations of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic have six weeks to submit their final bid.

Uefa will then decide in the autumn who will host the showcase championships. It is between the UK and Ireland and Turkey.

Uefa raised concerns over the inclusion of an un-developed Casement as part of any UK and Ireland bid in December last year.

In a statement on Wednesday, UEFA said it: "does not comment on individual bids while the bidding process is ongoing"

The IFA was approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.