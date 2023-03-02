A 47-year-old man, arrested in connection to the attempted murder of a senior police officer in Omagh, has been released following questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times last Wednesday evening outside a sports centre in Omagh.

Two other men, aged 33 and 57, remain in police custody.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

