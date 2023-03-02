Police release 47 year-old man arrested in connection to Omagh officer shooting

File photo dated 17/11/20 of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who has been named as the off-duty police officer injured in a shooting at a sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland. Issue date: Thursday February 23, 2023. Picture by: David Young/PA Wire/PA Images Date taken: 23-Feb-2023
Two other men, aged 33 and 57, remain in police custody. Credit: PA

A 47-year-old man, arrested in connection to the attempted murder of a senior police officer in Omagh, has been released following questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times last Wednesday evening outside a sports centre in Omagh.

Two other men, aged 33 and 57, remain in police custody.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

