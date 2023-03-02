Cost of Living: easy tips to help you save some cash

Play Brightcove video

Whether it is keeping your home warm or making some food to eat, the rise in the cost of living is continuing to affect many of us.

Organisations have offered advice on how to keep your bills low as the cold weather continues to hit much of the UK.

So what can you do?

Firstly, turning your thermostat down by just 1 degree celsius, could save you £150 per year. turning the flow temperature of your combi boiler down to around 60 degrees celsius could save you £100 per year.

And how long do you spend in the shower? If you cut your shower down to four minutes, experts say you could save £90 per year.

Next, turning you radiator valve down could save you £70 per year and fitting some draft-proofing around the bottom of your doors could cut your bills to £50 annually.

If all of these tips are implemented, it could save around £40 every month.

Money-saving experts are aware that everyone's circumstances are different but they say looking at small ways to reduce energy costs could make a big difference.

Remember, it is about being comfortable as well as saving money. Using energy more wisely will help keep more coins in your pocket.

