A south Armagh shop owner who allegedly operated at a high level within an international drug dealing network is to be allowed to go on a family holiday to Portugal, the High Court has ruled.

William John Hewitt, 35, is currently on bail accused of cocaine and cannabis offences as part of a Europe-wide investigation into organised crime.

A judge granted permission to vary his release terms for the planned week-long trip in May.

Hewitt, of Lower Foughill Road in Jonesborough, is among more than 30 people charged in Northern Ireland under the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic.

The investigation centres on data obtained from previously encrypted mobile devices.

Hewitt was arrested in March 2021 during a swoop which also involved the seizure of 13 high-end and classic cars at locations in the Newry area.

A notebook found behind a microwave in his home also contained suspected slang terms for drugs and referred to sums of money which totalled around £2m, it was alleged at a previous court.

Hewitt faces charges of conspiring to import cannabis, being concerned in offers to supply Class A and Class B drugs, and entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property on dates between March and June 2020.

The businessman has been out on bail under strict terms which include a prohibition on leaving Northern Ireland.

Opposing his application to vary those terms for the foreign holiday, prosecution counsel expressed concern that he may not return.

“There’s an international element to this case, across Europe and particularly Spain which is obviously beside Portugal,” the barrister said.

Referring to Hewitt’s alleged extravagant lifestyle, he contended: “The level of this applicant in the international drugs gang, the prosecution pitches him as high up the scale.”

Aaron Thompson, defending, argued that all those charged in connection with the infiltration of the Encrochat secure messaging system have been accused of operating towards the “pinnacle” of a crime gang.

With Hewitt still trading and his car sale business recording a £500,000 turnover in 2021, the court heard that he is able to afford to take his wife and three children on holiday.

“There is not a great mystery that this man does have money,” Mr Thompson stressed at the hearing on Wednesday.

“He has very legitimate sources of income and can stand over that.”

Granting the application, Mr Justice Kinney took into account the length of time Hewitt has spent on bail without any breaches.

He also pointed out that the defendant abided by previous variations to allow travel outside Northern Ireland.

Hewitt was ordered to surrender his passport again on his return from the holiday.

