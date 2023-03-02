Nearly a dozen vehicles have been 'significantly damaged' in a suspected arson attack in Co Down.

The blaze happened at a vehicle workshop in Newtownards.

It follows reports of a fire on the Glenburn Road at around 9.45pm on Wednesday. Police say their main line of enquiry is that the fire, which damaged 11 vehicles, may have been started deliberately.

The road was closed as detectives carried out their investigation. It has since reopened.

Officers are asking witnesses to the fire to come forward.

