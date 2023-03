Kids across Northern Ireland have been dressing up as their favourite literacy characters for World Book Day.

The yearly charity event occurs on the first Thursday of March and sees every child in full-time education across the United Kingdom and Ireland receive a voucher to spend on books.

The event was first launched in 1998 by the Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Briana McAleer from Pomeroy dressed up as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz as part of her primary school's celebrations. Credit: Irene mcaleer

Luke Willis from Rathfriland dressed up as a minion for world book Day Credit: Sharin Byrne

Adah McMurray, age 2, from Portadown, dressed as Elmer. Credit: Cherith Forrest

Ben and Charlie McAfee from Ballycastle integrated primary school visit the library after school. Credit: Kelly Watterson

2 year-old Ben Harbinson Credit: L Harbinson

Ellen (5) and Patrick (3) from Draperstown dress up as the witch and dragon from their favourite Julia Donaldson’s book ‘Room on the Broom’ Credit: Marie clare Connon

Noah Gormley From Omagh Dressed Up As Blippi For World Book Day 2023 Credit: Gary Gormley

