The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland says he's "encouraged" by the reaction to the Windsor Framework.

Chris Heaton-Harris said the new EU-UK deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol restores "the balance" of the Good Friday Agreement.

"With our deal we are decisively taking back control in a host of areas from Brussels," he said in a statement.

"It ensures unfettered access for Northern Ireland-made goods to the whole UK market, restores the balance of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and provides Stormont with the opportunity to reject the application of any harmful new EU rules in the few areas in which they remain.

"The agreement rewrites the treaty to end the presumption of continuing alignment on regulations through the Stormont brake, puts medicines supply back in the UK's hands, restores critical tax freedoms and ensures that the same food can be on supermarket shelves in Northern Ireland as the rest of the UK through our green lane."

While the party is yet to formally comment, DUP MPs have voiced criticism of the deal, with Ian Paisley saying it does not meet the seven tests laid out by leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, which would pave a return to Stormont.

Earlier Downing Street said there had been "misunderstandings" around the Windsor Framework.

However the Prime Minister's official spokesman declined to expand on what those misunderstandings might be.

He told reporters: "We understand there will be questions. Obviously there are some misunderstandings as to how the deal will work."

It comes as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticised the deal.

Boris Johnson suggested he may not vote for it, saying it’s "not about the UK taking back control".

