Thursday's news headlines in Northern Ireland

Katie Andrews has the latest news headlines from Northern Ireland.

Councillors vote to back motion to create overdose prevention facility

Belfast city councillors have voted to pass a motion to set up an 'overdose prevention facility' in the city .

It would see drug users surpervised by trained medical staff. The Green Party's Leader Mal O'Hara tabled the motion and said it would help save the lives of the most vulnerable and reduce drug debris on the streets.

Police revisit scene of attempted murder of police officer

Police have revisited the scene of the attempted murder of a senior detective in Omagh .

DCI John Caldwell. Credit: PA

Officers stopped drivers to ask if they had any information about the attack.

It is now over a week since Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in the town. Three men who were arrested remain in police custody.

Ballymena bus firm secures major order

Wrightbus in Ballymena has secured a major order to supply over 100 zero-emission buses in England. It follows over 25 million pounds of investment from the Government.

Wrightbus is based in Ballymena. Credit: UTV

A total of 117 buses will be made at the site in Ballymena.

Dáithí's Law to be introduced later in year

Confirmation that opt-out organ donation legislation will become law in Northern Ireland on the first of June. It follows the passing of Dáithí's Law in Westminster last week.

Dáithí MacGabhann is waiting on a heart transplant. Credit: Press Eye

The legislation is named after six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who needs a heart transplant.

Belfast Giants retain cup

The Belfast Giants have retained the Challenge Cup after a 9-3 win over Fife Flyers in the final at the SSE Arena last night. It's now the fifth time the Giants have lifted the trophy.

Belfast Giants beat Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena. Credit: Giants Media

