Alan Fletcher aka Dr Karl Kennedy from 'Neighbours' has told UTV Life the latest season will 'still be the same show... but we will be able to make it even better".

The popular Australian soap was axed back in November after 37 years as it was unable to find a new broadcasting partner after Channel 5 pulled funding.

However, a revitalised series will return to Amazon Freevee later this year with Alan describing it as 'incredibly exciting'.

Alan spoke about the 'lament' from people when Neighbours was cancelled.

He said: "It was a huge part of their day, whether they watched it in the evening, early evening.

"Everyone said to me that's when we had our tea, we sat down to have our tea to watch Neighbours.

"Uni students would watch it in their common room. In fact they used to tell me that in some universities the lecturers just cancelled all lectures when Neighbours was on, because no one showed up.

Mr Fletcher also talked about what made the show that launched the careers of Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce and Jason Donovan so endearing.

"Neighbours has got a wonderful blend of comedy and drama.

"A lot of shows now they are full on dramas, lets face it. They can be hard watching, there is so much going on.

"I think Neighbours has got an elegant blend of the two."

