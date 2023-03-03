Police investigating a series of burglaries in the Ballymena area have arrested a 15-year old boy.He was arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of burglary, three counts of attempted burglary, attempted theft of a vehicle, criminal damage and possession of a Class B controlled drug.The burglaries occurred between 4th January and 13th February 2023, at premises in the Railway Street, Mill Street, Trostan Avenue and Larne Road Link areas of the town.

Following interview he has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has information that could help with our investigation can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 166 of 31/01/23.Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

