The latest fuel price survey shows costs per litre have fallen - yet diesel remains "needlessly high," the RAC has said.

The motoring organisation found the average price of diesel in Northern Ireland was 159.29p per litre and petrol was priced at 144.59p per litre.

This means that for the fourth consecutive month, fuel prices had fallen, but how does your local area compare to the rest of Northern Ireland?

Latest figures from the Consumer Council show exactly where people are spending the most for a tank of fuel.

For people with diesel engines, the mot expensive fuel was in Newtownards (164.3p/litre) and the cheapest fuel was in Strabane (151.8p/litre).

For people with petrol engines, the most expensive fuel was in Newry (149.9p/litre) and the cheapest fuel was in Strabane/Cookstown (140.8p/litre).

Full details can be seen via the following link.

Fuel prices in Northern Ireland Credit: Consumer Council

Fuel price comparisons in Northern Ireland Credit: Consumer Council

High fuel costs are likely to continue if the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt decides to keep the 5p duty cut put in place a year ago and cancel the annual planned hike at the Spring Budget on 15 March.

If the duty cut was to be removed as originally planned, the RAC says current petrol prices would rise to 153.72p and diesel to 173.19p when factoring in VAT.

UK average petrol prices are currently slightly lower than they were 12 months ago (147.72p this year compared to 151.16p), but diesel is significantly higher (167.19p compared to 154.75p)

