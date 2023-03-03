Play Brightcove video

The partner of murdered jounalist Lyra Mckee says 'no job should be a death sentence' following the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell in Omagh on 22 February.

Ms Mckee was shot dead by the New IRA while observing rioting in Londonderry in 2019.

The same dissident group police believe to be behind the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.

Sara Canning was horrified to find out that the victim of the latest attack by the group was DCI Caldwell. One of many officers involved in the investigation into her partners death.

Sara said: "he's a very quiet man, he's got a strong presence about him, very calming, he seems very forensic in his job, which is exactly what you want when someone is investigating the murder of your loved one".

Sara was asked how it made her feel that DCI Caldwell was shot by the same group that murdered Lyra Mckee.

She said "30 years ago you would expect that. I remember growing up, hearing about people being shot and you would have heard it so much more often. we're 25 years almost, post-Good Friday Agreement. This should be in the past".

Sara who was there when Lyra was fatally injured said that DCI Caldwell's family will have to deal with the shooting for years to come saying "It is a wound that runs deep".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.