Police are continuing to question two men, aged 33 and 57, in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The off-duty police officer was shot multiple times on Wednesday, February 22, outside a sports centre in Omagh.

He remains in a critical but stable condition at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

While police maintain that the primary line of their investigation is the new IRA, at a meetong of the Policing Board on Thursday senior officers confirmed that a number of those who have been arrested are from a protestant background and have links to dissident republicans.

On Thursday night, police released a 47-year-old man who was being questioned in connection with the shooting.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

