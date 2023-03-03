Police have been granted more time to question two men arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on Wednesday, 22nd February.

A Belfast court has granted an extension for police to detain a 33-year-old suspect until 6pm on Sunday.

An extension was also granted to extend the detention of a 57-year-old man until 10pm on Sunday.

Both men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station. Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

