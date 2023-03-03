Play Brightcove video

Caldwell Investigation

A 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been released. DCI Caldwell was shot a number of times outside a leisure centre in the town last week. He remains in a critical condition. Two men, aged 33 and 57, remain in police custody for questioning about the attack.

Homeless accommodation

Women experiencing homelessness in Belfast will be able to access supported accommodation from next month. The new facility in the south of the city will house up to ten women. It's been named Catherine House in memory of Catherine Kenny who died in the city in 2016. Although funded by the Housing Executive, the site will be operated by the Welcome Organisation. Recruitment for new staff to provide inhouse support is currently underway.

Fuel Prices

Fuel prices have continued to fall for the fourth month running. The average price of a litre of unleaded has dropped by around 1-pence with diesel down by around 3-pence. While the general trend is heading downwards, the RAC says those buying diesel are still paying above the odds as wholesale reductions are not being reflected on filling station forecourts.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.