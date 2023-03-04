Play Brightcove video

Families of those who died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland say they want changes to the law to ensure government is more prepared for a future pandemic and lessons are learned from the last three years.

A public inquiry is underway into the UK government's response to the virus.

A number of families gathered at a Belfast hotel on Saturday morning to get an update ahead of the inquiry looking at Northern Ireland-specific issues.

"Bereaved families have had a huge loss - we think that things could have been done much better," said Martina Ferguson from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice NI.

"There could have been a better response, we could have been better prepared for the pandemic given the policies that have been in place, the legislation that has been in place for so long, so we are hoping for a legislative change that comes out of this inquiry.

"We will be hoping Lady Hallett makes recommendations for that."

