'Alliance conference'

The Alliance leader is warning her party is willing to test the legality of what she describes as Stormont's "discriminatory" voting system.

Speaking at her party's annual conference, Naomi Long says reform of the political institutions here is needed to end the "current system of stop-go, up-down, ransom politics".

Naomi Long told delegates failure to act is "ruining people's lives, jeopardising the Good Friday Agreement itself and condemning devolution to death by a thousand collapses".

'Covid-19 bereaved plea'

Families of those who died from Covid-19 say they want changes to the law to ensure government is more prepared for a future pandemic and lessons are learnt from the last three years.

A public inquiry is underway into the governments response to the virus.

A number of families gathered at a Belfast hotel this morning to get an update ahead of the inquiry looking at Northern Ireland specific issues.

'ATM theft'

A substantial amount of money has been taken during the theft of an ATM machine in Co Armagh.

It happened at a filling station on the Dungannon road in Portadown yesterday morning. Two men were seen on the forecourt shortly after 8am.

The door into the ATM bunker was damaged during the theft and police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

'International Women's Day'

Hundreds of people have taken part in a parade through Belfast city centre to mark International Women's Day.

It's the first time the march has taken place since the pandemic. Organsisers believe today's event was the largest ever gathering here to mark the occasion.

Those attending the rally were urged to stand up and fight back amid ongoing misogyny and violence against women.

'Irish Cup'

In the quarter finals of the Irish Cup - Crusaders are through after they beat Glentoran one-nil.

Meanwhile Dungannon Swifts were two-one winners at Cliftonville and Ballymena United beat Ballyclare Comrades three-one after extra time.

Last night Larne beat Harland and Wolff Welders one-nil.

