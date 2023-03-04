Police are investigating the theft of a 'substantial' amount of money from a cash machine in Portadown.

It happened at a service station in the Dungannon Road area on Friday. Two men reportedly entered the forecourt at around 8.15am.

"It was reported that damage was caused to the ATM bunker door and ATM machine located and a substantial sum of money was taken during the incident," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.