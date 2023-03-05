A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after two houses were damaged by fire in Limavady.

A shed was reported on fire in the Rathbeg Crescent area on Sunday morning.

Police said the fire then spread to an adjoining shed and caused "further minor damage" to two houses.

A spokesperson for the PSNI added that there was also damage caused to the electricity supply.

They said there were no reports of any injuries but said if the fire had spread further there could have been "serious consequences".

“Police attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who managed to bring the blaze under control," they said.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries, however had the fire spread further, this incident could have resulted in serious consequences.

“One man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent, and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, to call 101."

