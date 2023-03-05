Police have advised motorists the city-bound lane of the M2 motorway has been closed between its junctions with Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes Roundabout, as police and emergency services attend a four-vehicle road traffic collision.

A police statement said: "Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible."

