'Stormont brake talks'

The Secretary of State says that talks will take place this week with political parties here and will focus on the Stormont brake.

The mechanism was revealed in the Windsor Framework earlier this week.

The government believes it has reached an agreement with the EU that addresses concerns over the Northern Ireland protocol.

'Limavady fire'

Two houses have been damaged after a fire which started in a shed in Limavady. The blaze is being treated as arson and a man in his 40's has been arrested.

'Caldwell investigation'

Two men arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a senior police officer have been released.

The pair aged 33 and 57 were being questioned after Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot in Omagh last month.

'Tyrone beat Kerry'

Tyrone have beaten All-Ireland Champions Kerry in Division One of the National Football League on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Division Three, Fermanagh beat Tipperary and Cavan beat Down.

On Saturday night, Derry produced a memorable comeback to beat Dublin at Celtic Park.

They trailed by five at half time but turned it around, sealing a 1-11 to 13 points win.

