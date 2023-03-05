Two men arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a senior police officer have been released.

The pair aged 33 and 57 were being questioned after Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot on 22 February in the Killyclogher Road area.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and for witnesses to get in touch.

"Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police," a spokesperson said.

"The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder."

