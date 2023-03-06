Construction work on a new £27million College in Loughbrickland in Co Down has officially been marked today. The New-Bridge Integrated College which was funded by the Fresh Start Programme will provide a new school to about 620 pupils.

The Education Permanent Secretary Dr Mark Browne said: “Today is an important development at New-Bridge Integrated College, as work officially gets underway on new school accommodation.

“When completed, young people will have the opportunity to grow and learn in a modern, fit-for-purpose facility and this new building will create a better environment for all to flourish.

“The fantastic new facilities will also mean our teachers can get on with what they do best and inspire the next generation.

“Schools are the hub of any community, and this investment will have a major impact on the wider local area by promoting good relations and creating positive outcomes for many years to come.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this project for their hard work and commitment in getting it to this stage.”

The scheme was first announced as a project to receive funding from the Fresh Start Programme in March 2016.

The Principal of New-Bridge Integrated College Anne Anderson said: “This new build signifies another chapter in our school’s history and an important development for Integrated education in Northern Ireland.

“The need for a new school for New-Bridge has been top of the agenda for the school for many years.

"Finally, this thriving school will get the state-of-the-art new buildings deserved by our dedicated pupils and staff and the entire community will benefit immensely from this new, modern, energy efficient school building.”

Construction on the site began in January 2023 and is due to be completed in summer 2025.

