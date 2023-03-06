Fifty new jobs have been created following a £5.2m investment to revamp a part of the old Debenham's unit at CastleCourt shopping centre into a cinema.

The site, which spans 28,000 sq. ft, is home to nine new 60-seat auditoriums which have been kitted out with state-of-the-art technology, high-tech laser projection and plush sofa and armchair seating.

Part of the Omniplex Cinema Group, The Avenue is due to open to the public on Friday 10 March.

It's been named after a picture house of the same name that was based at the site in 1929.

Jobs have been created for chefs and mixologists as part of a new in-cinema dining concept.

Speaking on the cinema launch, Paul Anderson the Director of The Avenue Cinema, Café & Bar said: “This is a really exciting time for us and we look forward to welcoming guests to this new cinema experience."

"This development really is like no other project we have undertaken, and we are delighted to be breathing new life into Belfast city centre with this scheme," he aded.

Leona Barr, Centre Manager at CastleCourt Shopping Centre added: “This is the next step in the regeneration of CastleCourt and the wider area, as well as a sign of the confidence our footfall affords our new tenants and their own ambitions.”

The first films to be screened at the cinema include Scream VI, Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

