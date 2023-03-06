A potential strike by firefighters in Northern Ireland has been averted after a revised pay offer was accepted.

The Fire Brigades Union voted to accept a pay increase of 7 per cent effective from 1 July 2022 and 5 per cent effective from 1 July 2023.

Northern Ireland’s Interim Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Andy Hearn, welcomed the outcome.

“I am very pleased that Firefighters have accepted the revised pay offer. From the outset, I have been fully committed to finding a suitable pay offer which recognises the efforts of all our Firefighters,” he said.

“This revised pay offer reflects the dedication and commitment of our Firefighters whilst also hopefully alleviating some of the pressures faced during this current financial climate.

“I am thankful that industrial action has been averted. This has allowed us to avoid the implementation of contingency options in Northern Ireland. It allows us to refocus on the continued delivery of a high quality effective and efficient fire and rescue service that the people of Northern Ireland rightly expect. Our Firefighters are committed to helping keep people safe and improving community wellbeing.”

The National Employers, who negotiate pay on behalf of all Fire & Rescue Services across the UK, have also proposed a programme of talks to explore the other matters raised in this claim.

