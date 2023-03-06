Play Brightcove video

A new luxury cinema will open on Friday 10 March in Belfast.

£5.2m has been invested in The Avenue Cinema, Café and Bar on the site of the former Debenhams store in the Castle Court.

There are nine auditoriums across 28,000 sq ft, with sofa and armchair seating for 60 - each with their own side table and footstool with extra legroom.

The seating in the new cinema

Speaking on the launch of The Avenue, Paul Anderson, Director of The Avenue Cinema said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new luxury cinema concept The Avenue Cinema in Belfast. We have used the best interior designers, suppliers and contractors to help us create a unique and elevated cinema experience. This is a really exciting time for us and we look forward to welcoming guests to this new cinema experience.

With The Avenue, we are providing an elevated choice for those wanting something unique from their visit to see the latest blockbuster. This development really is like no other project we have undertaken, and we are delighted to be breathing new life into Belfast city centre with this scheme.

Inside The Avenue Cinema

"The Avenue will contribute towards the vitality, viability and vibrancy of the city centre, whilst also positively contributing to Belfast’s daytime and night-time economy. Both avid and casual movie-goers can enjoy these lavish surroundings coupled with our mouth-watering food and drink offerings at The Avenue Café & Bar.

"We have worked with numerous experts to create a memorable, warm, and friendly atmosphere, which will be complemented by the impeccable service, that is at the heart of everything we do.”