Drivers have been warned to be extra careful on the roads this week as temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and risk of snow and ice on roads is in place for Monday evening

The warning comes as unions take industrial action meaning some roads won't be gritted.

The Department for Infrastructure says gritting of the road network will be disrupted as there are insufficient staff available to run both a morning and evening gritting rota.

Some routes maintained by the DFI's partners Amey and Intertoll on the (M1 M2 M3 A12 Westlink M5 A8M A1 to the Border and A4 down to Ballygawley) will be salted Monday evening 6 March and Tuesday morning 7 March.

Members of the GMB and Unite unions are taking industrial action over pay.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.