An ice warning has also been issued for Northern Ireland for Monday night.

It comes as the UK is set to face a cold wave this week with the return of wintry hazards, including overnight frosts as well as some sleet and snow.

From Sunday, cold air is expected to stay in place, bringing a mix of rain sleet and snow showers.

The showers will be very sporadic and so not everyone will see them but any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry.

Current weather models suggest milder air will eventually push in by Friday and towards the weekend of 11 March.

Northern Ireland faced severe wintery weather back in 2018 when the 'Beat from the East' struck.

It was caused by an event called a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) which triggered a type of weather pattern that lead to a period of cold weather.

At that time the 28 February 2018 was the coldest day during the event for Northern Ireland, with some locations never getting above 0C during the day.

Killylane for example only reached a max temperature of -2.1C that day. Stormont Castle only got to -0.2C. The most amount of snow lying I can see is 21cm at Glenanne on 2 March 2018.

Today, the good news is that throughout the month of March the sun will gain more and more strength, and so the likelihood of colder snowy weather should become less likely.

The Met Office is likely to issue weather warnings for these wintry hazards, you can find these here.

