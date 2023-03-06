Man, 43, charged for an arson with intent to endanger life after fires in Limavady
A 43-year-old man has been charged with several offences including arson with intent to endanger life.
The charges follow fires at a number of properties in the Rathbeg Crescent area of Limavady on Sunday 5th March.
He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 7th March.
