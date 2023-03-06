A mother has been robbed while pushing a pram with her child in it in west Belfast.

It happened on Monagh Crescent on Sunday at 8.40pm.

The woman was assaulted and her purse was stolen. She was left badly shaken by the incident but did not require medical attention.

The suspect is described as being of slim build and wearing a black track suit, a hat and had a scarf covering his face.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 1671 05/03/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.