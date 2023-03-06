A police officer has been injured after being hit by a van in a chase in Armagh.

The officer was hit by the vehicle's wing mirror, suffering an arm injury. Their injuries were described as not life threatening.

It happened on the Lonsdale Road in Armagh on Monday morning at 2am.

The PSNI said a white-coloured Citroën Berlingo failed to stop. They then engaged in a pursuit.

Officers then attended an address in the Keady area to conduct further enquiries.

In a statement the PSNI said: "The Berlingo vehicle was located in the area and a stinger device was deployed.

"As the suspect fled the scene an officer was struck by the wing mirror of the vehicle that was last sighted travelling in the direction of the Keady Road."

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

The injured officer was taken to Craigavon hospital for treatment.

