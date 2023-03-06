Police have closed part of the M2, north and south bound, between Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes Roundabout following a road traffic collision.

It's understood four vehicles were involved in the crash which happened on Sunday night.

Travel disruption is expected however diversions are in place.

Police have asked road users to seek alternative routes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.