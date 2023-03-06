The Met Office has issued a snow warning for Northern Ireland with between 5-10 centimetres expected to fall on Thursday.

Forecasters have warned of a "small chance" of disruption to travel, power and communities cut off for several days with potentially blizzard conditions.

An ice warning has also been issued by the Met Office for Monday night.

It comes as the UK is set to face a cold wave this week with the return of wintry hazards, including overnight frosts as well as some sleet and snow.

Low pressure is expected to move across the UK, with parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales, and northern England expected to see the worst of the conditions.

Parts of Scotland and northern England will see the heaviest snow on Friday, according to the Met Office.

There is also potential for strong winds which may lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.

Cold air is expected to stay in place from Sunday, bringing a mix of rain sleet and snow showers.

The showers will be very sporadic and so not everyone will see them but any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry.

For the end of the working week, snow could develop quite widely across.

Parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and northern England are currently expected to see the worst of the conditions on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing the heaviest snow on Friday.

