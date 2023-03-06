Fares across all Translink services are set to increase on average by approximately 7% from Monday.

It will affect travel on metro, Glider, NI Railways, Enterprise, Goldline and Ulsterbus services.

Prices had been frozen for around four years.

The move was announced in February 2023.

At that time, the Department for Infrastructure released a statement which read: "The department fully recognises the challenges facing many people in the current cost-of- living crisis. However, significant budget pressures mean the below inflation uplift is needed to maintain and improve public transport services.

"Translink will continue to offer a range of good value fares and we would encourage users of public transport to look for the best value options available. We would also continue to encourage people to reduce carbon emissions by walking, wheeling or cycling or using public transport, rather than private vehicles, to help address the climate emergency."

Read more about Translink fare offers here: www.translink.co.uk/faresrevision

