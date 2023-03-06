Play Brightcove video

The DUP has created an eight member panel to examine the Windsor Framework.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was important the party made the correct decision on the deal between the EU and UK.

It is expected to take around a month to report back. Sir Jeffrey said party officers would then decide on what action to take. He said the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement was not a factor in their decision-making process.

The panel includes former leaders of the party, current MLAs, MPs and former executive ministers.

"I want to get this right, and however long that takes, it is important we get it right," Sir Jeffrey told UTV.

Who is on the DUP’s panel?

Dame Arlene Foster

Dame Foster is a former leader of the DUP and now works as a broadcaster for GB News. She led the party between 2015 and 2021.

Dame Foster was initially elected to the Stormont Assembly in 2003 as a UUP candidate, moving to the DUP in 2004 along with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Norah Beare.

Peter Robinson

Peter Robinson is another former leader of the DUP, who retired from politics in 2016.

He was a founding member of the party along with the late Rev Ian Paisley and Desmond Boal.

Mr Robinson succeeded Rev Paisley as party leader in 2008.

Ross Reed

Ross Reed is a businessman and was Belfast Harbour Commissioner. He was given an OBE in 2008 for services to the Maritime Industry. He is a former chair of CBI NI and business owner in haulage/warehouse sector.

John McBurney

John McBurney is an experienced solicitor who qualified in 1979 and has significant experience in major litigation, commercial transactions, conveyancing and estate management. He has supported victims and survivors of the Troubles in his legal work. Mr McBurney was one of three people tasked by the First and deputy First Ministers in December 2015 to make recommendations for a strategy to disband paramilitary groups and was subsequently nominated to the Commission by the Executive to report on progress towards that goal.

He is a commissioner on the Independent Reporting Commission.

Brian Kingston

Brian Kingston is a current DUP MLA having been elected in May 2022. Prior to that he was a member of Belfast City Council for 12 years serving as High Sheriff of Belfast in 2013 and Lord Mayor of Belfast from 2016 to 2017.

Carla Lockhart

Carla Lockhart is a serving MP representing the Upper Bann constituency. She was elected in the 2019 general election. She had previously been an MLA and councillor for the area. Ms Lockhart entered politics in 2007 with Craigavon Borough Council, going on to serve as Mayor.

Deborah Erskine

Deborah Erskine was co-opted as an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in 2021 to replace Dame Foster. She had been elected as a councillor for Erne North in 2019.

Mrs Erskine started her career as a journalist, before joining the DUP as a press officer and then working in Dame Foster’s office.

Lord Peter Weir

Lord Weir became a member of the House of Lords in 2022.

He got into politics with the youth wing of the UUP and was elected as an MLA with the party in 1998. He didn’t support the Good Friday Agreement and was expelled from the party in 2001 after refusing to back David Trimble’s re-election as First Minister.

He joined the DUP in 2002 and became Education Minister in 2016. He lost his seat in the 2022 elections.

