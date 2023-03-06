A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious four-vehicle crash on the M2.

It happened on the southbound section close to the Sandyknowes roundabout on Sunday evening.

There was travel disruption for most of Monday morning.

Sergeant Smart said: "Police received a report shortly after 9.20pm on Sunday, 5 March that a collision had occurred between a Honda Civic, Volkswagen Polo, Audi S3 and Volvo HGV lorry. "Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One woman remains in a critical condition at this time. "The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision. "We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in either direction between Antrim and junction four at Sandyknowes between 9pm and 9.20pm, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1663 of 05/03/23."

