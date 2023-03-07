A former Belfast City councillor has launched legal action against a watchdog body that banned her from standing for election for three years.

Jolene Bunting is seeking to judicially review the Local Government Commissioner for Standards over a tribunal process which resulted in her disqualification.

A High Court judge confirmed on Tuesday the challenge will be heard before Northern Ireland’s next council polls are held in May.

Last month Ms Bunting, a former independent unionist councillor, was found to have breached the code of conduct by doctoring a payslip in a bid to obtain cash from a far-right group.

The adjudication followed a complaint from Britain First leader Paul Golding.

He claimed the party sent her money to cover an alleged fine from Belfast City Council for a publicity stunt in 2018 involving its deputy leader at the time, Jayda Fransen.

Ms Fransen had been filmed making a statement while wearing robes and sitting in the lord mayor’s chair at City Hall.

But the tribunal was told that a £545 deduction in Ms Bunting’s council pay was actually because she had exceeded the data allowance on her mobile phone.

The local government watchdog ruled that she had improperly used her position to secure financial advantage.

She had amended her payslip in order to gain from Mr Golding and Britain First, the tribunal found, and brought her position as a councillor into disrepute.

Ms Bunting denied the allegations throughout the adjudication and also made a last-ditch attempt to halt the proceedings.

She has now applied for leave to seek a judicial review of the watchdog’s alleged refusal to grant her an adjournment because of issues with legal representation.

Her lawyers want the three-year disqualification order quashed and the case remitted for a fresh adjudication process.

At a preliminary hearing today, Mr Justice Scoffield said: “I know the applicant claims there is a degree of urgency because of the forthcoming elections.”

With the next local government polls due to be held on May 18, Ms Bunting’s barrister told the court that candidates must submit nomination papers by April 24.

“A decision in advance of that date is obviously required on behalf of the applicant,” he stressed.

“Her main goal is to be clear to apply for nomination.”

Counsel for the Local Government Commissioner indicated there is legislative scope for an appeal against its determination.

But the judge responded that any alternative legal options available to Ms Bunting would probably involve hearing the same arguments.

Provisionally listing the challenge for a hearing after the Easter recess, Mr Justice Scoffield advised the parties: “We should try and find a date to work towards.”

