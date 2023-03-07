Snow has started to fall across Northern Ireland as a spell of wintry weather sweeps in.

Picturesque scenes were captured on the Glenshane Pass in Co Londonderry on Tuesday as temperatures began to drop.

The Met Office has issued a snow warning for Northern Ireland this week, with between 5-10 centimetres expected to fall on Thursday.

It comes as the UK is set to face a cold wave this week with the return of wintry hazards, including overnight frosts as well as some sleet and snow.

A blanket of snow over the mountains in Derry Credit: Pacemaker

A picturesque winter wonderland view as Derry trees are covered in snow Credit: Pacemaker

A frosty Tuesday as sheep graze the fields Credit: Pacemaker

A mix of sunshine and snow Credit: Pacemaker

