An investigation into PSNI policies and practice when interacting with vulnerable people has been launched by the Police Ombudsman.

The police watchdog described it as an "area of high risk where failings could lead to injury or death".

The Ombudsman's investigation will consider the existing PSNI service instruction and how police interact with other agencies including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Trust and Health and Social Care Trusts under the Regional Interagency Protocol.

The Ombudsman explained that the aim of the Regional Interagency Protocol is to ensure that people with a mental disorder are managed in a "safe, efficient and effective manner when agencies and professional staff are discharging their duties under the Mental Health (NI) Order 1986".

Marie Anderson said: “This own motion investigation, together with other cases being investigated by my Office, highlighted issues around how the Regional Interagency Protocol operates in practice and the inherent risks, both for the vulnerable person and the police officers concerned. “The rules and ethical standards that apply to police in this area are complex and the protocol is a detailed document, where there is a degree of discretion for police officers," she added. “My concern centres on how training, guidance and the application of the Regional Interagency Protocol itself are translated into the daily operational policing environment in supporting people who have vulnerabilities, whether as a result of age, mental ill-health, addictions or homelessness. “I anticipate that there are important lessons to be learned for PSNI by a policy and practice investigation that draws on the issues which have emerged from casework in my Office.

"It is my aim that the outcome will help inform future PSNI policies and provide clarity on police officers’ responsibilities in this area."

In a statement the PSNI said it welcomed the investigation and "will support the Ombudsman and her team to ensure they get all the assistance and support they need to complete the investigation".

