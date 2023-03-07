A 34-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating animal cruelty and possible links to badger baiting.

Police seized a number of dogs as part of the policing operation into wildlife crime in Fermanagh on Tuesday.

PSNI Rural and Wildlife Crime Lead Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: "Officers across Northern Ireland investigate fighting offences like any other crime and will continue to do so to prevent these sorts of crimes happening in rural areas.“We have arrested one man who is currently assisting officers with our enquiries and our investigation is under way to determine links to badger baiting.“As a service, we take all wildlife crimes seriously including badger baiting and unnecessary suffering caused to many animals.“Police will continue with a robust enforcement of the Animal Welfare and Wildlife legislation where they come upon such matters, and encourage the public to report any activity thought to be suspicious to police on 101."

